MONTREAL, Canada (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets selected defenseman David Jiricek 6th overall in the 2022 National Hockey League Entry Draft on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets filled a position need on defense with the 18-year-old Jiricek after allowing a franchise-record 297 goals last season. The 297 goals allowed was also fifth-most in the NHL.

A native of Czech Republic, Jiricek has a combination of size (6’3″ 189 pounds) and speed that stood out to CBJ.

A step back on defense was all but expected after the Blue Jackets traded all-star defenseman Seth Jones to the Chicago Blackhawks in the offseason last year in return for this year’s No. 6 pick, Adam Boqvist who was signed to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday and second round pick last year.

During the 2021-22 season in the Czech Republic, Jiricek scored five goals and contributed six assists.