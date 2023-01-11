COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A December game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres has been rescheduled.

The NHL announced the game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena, making it the new 2022-23 regular season finale for both teams. The initial December 27 contest was postponed due to a severe winter storm in Buffalo that closed the Buffalo Niagara International Airport that day.

The Blue Jackets initial 82nd game was an April 13 home match with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Now the team will end the season with a back-to-back at home.

April 14 is set to be the final day of the regular season with the Jackets-Sabres game couple with the Colorado Avalanche taking on the Nashville Predators. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are expected to begin a few days later.