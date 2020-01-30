Blue Jackets return to practice following All-Star break

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets returned to practice following an eight-day All-Star break. The Blue Jackets entered the break as the hottest team in the National Hockey League with a record of 16-2-4. Columbus was second to last in East on December 5, 2019, but since that date the Blue Jackets catapulted to the first wild card spot in the East with 62 points.

CBJ has a six-game point streak with all six of those games resulting in wins for the Blue Jackets. Columbus scored at least three goals in five of those six wins and also recorded three shutouts.

31 games still remain in the regular season and Columbus will go through the gauntlet as soon as it returns this weekend to face the Buffalo Sabres on the road Saturday afternoon followed by a Sunday afternoon game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Right wing Josh Anderson will soon return to the lineup after going on the injured reserve on December 17th with a shoulder injury, his second time on the IR this season. CBJ will also get goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo back in the next few weeks. But who will start in goal is yet to be determined after backup goalie Elvis Merzlikins stepped up leading Columbus to eight wins and only two losses with Merzlikins only allowing one goal or less in five of those ten games.