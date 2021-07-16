Blue Jackets re-sign goaltender Cam Johnson

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have re-signed goaltender Cam Johnson to a one-year, two-way NHL/American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

Johnson, 27, was originally signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Jan. 9 and served on the club’s taxi squad during the majority of the season.  He also posted a 6-1-0 record with a 1.77 goals-against average, .941 save percentage and two shutouts in seven games with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL last season.

The Troy, Michigan, native has registered a 23-11-2 record with a 2.28 GAA, .926 SV% and five shutouts in 38 career ECHL games with the Everblades and Adirondack Thunder from 2018 to ’21.  He has also gone 11-16-5 with a 3.80 GAA, .873 SV% and one shutout in 32 career AHL games with the Binghamton Devils from 2017 to ’19.  In 2018-19, he went 11-15-3 with a 3.79 GAA, .872 SV% and one shutout in an AHL career-high 29 games with the New Jersey Devils’ AHL affiliate.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder played four seasons at North Dakota from 2014 to ’18, compiling a 56-26-12 record, 2.10 GAA, .914 SV% and 12 shutouts in 102 career outings. In 2015-16, he went 24-4-2 with a 1.66 GAA, .935 SV% and five SO in 34 games to lead the Fighting Hawks to the NCAA championship.  He earned NCAA West second team All-American honors and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team that year.

