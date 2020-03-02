Blue Jackets rally past Canucks 5-3 to aid wild card push

Blue Jackets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Nick Foligno, front, celebrates their goal against Vancouver Canucks goalie Louis Domingue during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets defeated the Canucks 5-3. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Zach Werenski and Emil Bemstrom scored on power plays during Columbus’ four-goal, third-period rally and the slumping Blue Jackets stunned the Vancouver Canucks 5-3.

Riley Nash and Gustav Nyquist also scored in the third period for Columbus, which ended a two-game skid and moved three points ahead of Carolina for the second Eastern Conference wild card.

It was the Blue Jackets’ first regulation win since Feb. 7 and their second victory in 11 games.

Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver.

The Canucks have dropped three in a row and six of their last seven games on the road.

