COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed right winger Yegor Chinakhov on injured reserve indefinitely after suffering an ankle injury against Dallas on Sunday.

Chinakhov has registered four goals and nine assists in 30 contests with the Blue Jackets this season.

A native of Omsk, Russia, he has collected 11-16-27 with 26 penalty minutes and 142 shots in 92 career games with Columbus since making his NHL debut in the 2021-22 season. The 6-1, 204-pound winger was selected by the Blue Jackets in the first round, 21st overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

The club also announced goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is unavailable for Tuesday’s game at Philadelphia due to illness. CBJ added goaltender Jet Greaves to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters.