COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Sunday morning that three players have been placed into COVID-19 protocols.

The club said that forwards Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic along with defenseman Gabriel Carlsson have been in placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

Sunday morning’s practice was canceled at the OhioHealth Ice Haus.

Blue Jackets are still currently scheduled to play the Buffalo Sabres on Monday and have a morning skate before traveling to Buffalo.

