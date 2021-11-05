COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Friday that they have placed top-line forward Patrik Laine on injured reserve for 4-6 weeks because of an oblique strain.

Laine was hurt Wednesday during a 5-4 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Laine, 23, has three goals and seven assists with six penalty minutes, three multi-point efforts, two overtime winners and a +2 rating, while averaging more than 17 minutes of ice time in nine games with the Blue Jackets this season.

He leads the team in winning and overtime goals, ranks second in points and multi-point games (tied) and is third in assists.

The Tampere, Finland, native has registered 153 goals, 128 assists and 145 penalty minutes in 360 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since making his NHL debut in 2016-17. He has had 13 goals, 18 assists, 27 penalty minutes and four power play goals in 54 games with Columbus since being acquired in a trade on Jan. 23.

The 6-foot-5, 216-pound forward was selected second overall by the Jets at the 2016 NHL draft.