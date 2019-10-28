Blue Jackets place Murray, Texier on injured reserve

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele, right, chases Columbus Blue Jackets’ Ryan Murray behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets placed defenseman Ryan Murray and left wing Alexandre Texier on the injured reserve list, Monday.

According to a statement from the Blue Jackets, Murray is expected to miss three to four weeks after breaking his hand in the 7-4 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Texier suffered a knee injury against Philadelphia and is expected to miss two to four weeks.

The Blue Jackets host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night to begin six straight games against the Western Conference.