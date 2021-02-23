Blue Jackets place goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 28: Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a save during the game against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Florida 3-2 in a shootout. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve and recalled goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks to the roster from the club’s taxi squad, General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Tuesday.

Merzlikins, 26, suffered an upper body injury on February 20 vs. Nashville and is considered week-to-week. He has posted a 3-3-1 record with a 2.81 goals-against average, .917 save percentage and a shutout in nine games this season.

The Riga, Latvia native was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team after finishing second-T in the League in shutouts and fifth in GAA and SV% (tied).

Kivlenieks, 24, went 1-1-2 with a 2.95 GAA and .898 SV% in six games with the Blue Jackets in 2019-20.