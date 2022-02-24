COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins on injured reserve retroactive to February 17. Merzlikins, 27, has missed the past two games with a lower body injury suffered at Chicago and is day-to-day.

CBJ also placed goalie Joonas Korpisalo on injured reserve retroactive to February 15. Korpisalo has missed the past three games with a lower body injury suffered in warmups at Calgary and is day-to-day.

Merzlikins has gone 18-13-1 with a 3.42 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and two shutouts in 32 contests this season.

CBJ also recalled right winger Emil Bemstrom and defenseman Jake Christiansen from the Cleveland Monsters.