COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Dean Kukan on injured reserve after suffering a wrist fracture during Monday’s win over Dallas. He’s expected to miss eight weeks.

CBJ also recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Cleveland Monsters, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced Tuesday.

Kukan, 28, has registered three shots and a +2 plus/minus rating in two contests with the Blue Jackets this season. The 6-2, 190-pound blueliner has collected two goals and 17 assists for 19 points with 30 penalty minutes and a cumulative +7 plus/minus rating in 114 career games since making his NHL debut with Columbus in 2015-16.

A native of Volketswil, Switzerland, Kukan set a career high in games played and tied his career highs in goals and points after finishing with 1-4-5 and 10 penalty minutes in 35 appearances with the Blue Jackets in 2020-21. He originally signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent on June 1, 2015.

Bayreuther, 27, who re-signed as a free agent with Columbus to a two-year contract on July 28, has posted 3-3-6 with 17 penalty minutes and a cumulative +1 plus/minus rating in 28 career games with the Blue Jackets and Stars since making his NHL debut in 2018-19. Previously signed by the Blue Jackets as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, he made his team debut on Apr. 19, 2021 at Florida and collected 1-0-1 in nine games in 2020-21.