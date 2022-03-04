COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets placed Adam Boqvist on injured reserve retroactive to February 27. The CBJ defenseman suffered an upper body injury against Pittsburgh on Sunday and is day-to-day.

Boqvist, 21, has registered 10 goals and nine assists with 10 penalty minutes in 40 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets. He leads club defensemen in goals and ranks third in points. He is the sixth different blueliner in franchise history to record 10 goals in a single season.

The 6-0, 189-pound defenseman made his Columbus debut in the season opener on October 14 versus Arizona and tallied his first goal on November 15 vs. Detroit.

The Falun, Sweden native was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade on July 23, 2021. Originally drafted by Chicago in the first round, eighth overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, Boqvist has registered 16-32-48 and 30 penalty minutes in 116 career appearances with the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks since making his NHL debut in 2019-20.

The Blue Jackets return to action Friday when they host the Los Angeles Kings at 7:00 p.m.