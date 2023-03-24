COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine is expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a triceps strain in practice Thursday.

For the first time in his seven-year career, Laine played center against Las Vegas on March 19 to fill in for Sean Kuraly who was lost earlier this month due to injury. The move to center was reportedly Laine’s idea to fill in for Kuraly.

The 24-year-old Finland native has played 55 games for Columbus this season with 22 goals, 30 assists and 16 power play points.

The Blue Jackets host the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:00 p.m. The CBJ rank last in the NHL in with 51 points but have played two more games than the San Jose Sharks who have 53 points through 72 games.