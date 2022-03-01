COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine has been named the National Hockey League’s Third Star of the Month for February the league announced Tuesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitch Marner was named the First Star while Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom was named the Second Star.

Laine, 23, posted nine goals and six assists for 15 points with five multi-point efforts, three power play goals, three game-winning goals and 31 shots, while averaging 19:03 of ice time in 10 contests in February.

He was tied for the NHL lead in goals and game-winning goals, ranked second in power play goals and tied for sixth in points. The winger also set the franchise record for the most goals and points in February in Blue Jackets history.

Columbus returns to action tonight when the club hosts the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 EST.