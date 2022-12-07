COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Buckeyes’ New Year’s Eve matchup against Georgia in the College Football Playoff has changed the plans of another Columbus sports team.

The Columbus Blue Jackets announced Wednesday it is moving the start time of its Dec. 31 game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Nationwide Arena from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m., so as to not overlap with the 8 p.m. kick-off of the Peach Bowl between OSU and UGA.

“New Year’s Eve is going to be a special day for Ohio sports fans and moving our game to the afternoon will allow our fans to not miss a minute of Blue Jackets hockey or the excitement of watching the College Football Playoffs that evening,” said Kathryn Dobbs, Blue Jackets Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

The Jackets are currently last in the Eastern Conference standings with just 18 points in 24 games in the 2022-23 season. Columbus is back on the ice Wednesday night to face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m, having lost five of its last six games.