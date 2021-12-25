COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NHL announced Friday it will extend its league wide pause due to COVID-19 and postpone all games scheduled to be played on Dec. 27 and resume regular-season play on Dec. 28.

This includes the Columbus Blue Jackets scheduled home match against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This marks the fourth consecutive game for Columbus that has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The team hasn’t played since Dec. 16 when the Jackets lost to the Oilers 5-2 in Edmonton.

The club reported positive COVID-19 tests in the camp last week which caused the cancellation of practices and morning skates. The Jackets were scheduled to play the Buffalo Sabres last Monday and Thursday with both games postponed before the NHL shutdown.

The next scheduled game for the Blue Jackets is Tuesday evening in Chicago against the Blackhawks at the United Center. The league said it plans to announce an update on its return to play plans by the end of Sunday.