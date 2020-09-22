Blue Jackets’ Merzlikins named to NHL All-Rookie Team

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo plays against the Ottawa Senators during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. “I don’t profess to know or want to know about goalies. I just want them to stop the puck,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said of having to decide between Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins, who have both missed time due to injury this season. “We’re going to wing it.”(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has been named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team Monday.

Playing his first season in North America, Merzlikins, 26, posted a 13-9-8 record with a 2.35 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and five shutouts in 33 games during this past regular season.

He led all NHL rookies in goals-against average, save percentage, and shutouts and tied for third in wins. Among all goaltenders, Merzlikins was second in shutouts and fifth in goals-against average and save percentage.

Merzlikins is joined on the All-Rookie Team by forwards Dominik Kubalik (Chicago), Victor Olofsson (Buffalo), and Nick Suzuki (Montreal), and defensemen Quinn Hughes (Vancover) and Cale Makar (Colorado).

Merzlikins is the fifth player in Blue Jackets history to be named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team, joining defenseman Rostislav Klesla (2001-02), forward Rick Nash (2002-03), goaltender Steve Mason (2008-09) and defenseman Zach Werenski (2016-17).

He was selected by Columbus in the third round, 76th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.