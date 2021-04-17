Blue Jackets lose, 5-1, after Stars score four in second period

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44) is congratulated by teammate Jack Roslovic (96) after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist as the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes of the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1.

Denis Gurianov, Jamie Benn, John Klingberg and Esa Lindell also had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who are on a season-long six-game point streak (3-0-3).

Rookie goalie Jake Oettinger made 20 saves in going 5-0-1 this season against Columbus.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Blue Jackets.