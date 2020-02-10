Blue Jackets’ Liam Foudy will make NHL debut

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Liam Foudy will make his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets less than one week after turning 20 years old. Foudy, who was drafted 18th overall by CBJ in 2018, was called up Sunday night on an emergency basis to play in Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lighting. This will also be the first time Columbus has played Tampa Bay since upsetting the Lighting in the first round of last season’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Before getting called up, Foudy was playing for the London Knights, CBJ’s junior team affiliate in the Ontario Hockey League. Foudy scored 20 goals while racking up 23 assists in 32 games this season for the Knights.

Foudy’s debut comes as a result of the Blue Jackets’ ongoing struggles with injuries as CBJ will play Tampa Bay without offensive contributors Cam Atkinson, Alexander Wennberg and Josh Anderson. Columbus is also thin on defense playing with injuries to Ryan Murray, Dean Kukan and Seth Jones who suffered an ankle injury after careening into the goal in the first period against Colorado on Saturday.

The play on which Seth Jones went down after getting tangled up with Erik Johnson. You could tell immediately he was in some discomfort. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/iZluBghFl9 — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) February 9, 2020

Jones fought through the pain and scored the team’s only goal of the game, but CBJ gave up two goals in the third period to snap their 10-game point streak.

Seth Jones.



that's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/0IIRwhjRB8 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 9, 2020

The Lightning are 18-2-1 in their last 21 games with a six-game point streak. Puck drop is set for 7:30.