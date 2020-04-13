Blue Jackets’ Jones aiming to be ready if NHL season resumes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Seth Jones admits he likes to take his time when he’s in the Blue Jackets’ training facility these days. After all, it’s not like there’s much to do anywhere else.

“We’re supposed to go in, do your rehab and go home right away… but I’m in there taking my time, doing different things, the sauna or the steam after just taking my time getting out of there,” Jones said. “There’s other guys here (in Columbus) right now but they’re not able to come to the rink so they’re honestly a little bit jealous of us.”

He’s among the few NHL players still allowed to be inside a team facility during the coronavirus shutdown. Players on the injured list can go into their local facilities to receive care, so Jones is at Nationwide Arena most days trying to get his surgically-repaired ankle ready to go.

Jones had surgery in February and was expected to miss the rest of the regular season, and possibly the playoffs.

But now, with the NHL season on hold, it’s possible Jones could be available to play again if this season resumes.

Jones, along with teammates Oliver Bjorkstrand, Alexander Texier and Dean Kukan, are spending much of the shutdown getting treatment. Last week, Jones skated for the first time since his surgery.

He says does not have a timeline to try to get game-ready since the season schedule has not been determined, but he’s on a comfortable pace to get ready. And he’s hoping this year’s Jackets do get another chance to share the ice.

“You put so much into 70 games so you want an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup. You don’t just get in this opportunity to do that very often. We love the team we have this year… we just want an opportunity,” Jones said.

Jones says he’s hoping to get a chance to visit his family in Dallas if it’s safe to do so relatively soon.

In the meantime, he’s spending his time honing his cooking skills, which have become quite popular among his teammates the past few seasons.