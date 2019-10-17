The Columbus Blue Jackets improve to .500 after beating Dallas 3-2 at home Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets improved to .500 after beating Dallas 3-2 at home Wednesday. CBJ started with a bang scoring two goals in the first period.

The first goal came seven minutes and 42 seconds into the game on a forehander by Zach Werenski, his second of the season.

Alexander Wennberg scored his first goal of the season eight minutes later, extending CBJ’s lead to 2-0 until the Stars responded before the end of the period.

Wenny would not be denied. pic.twitter.com/JbLHsGjDE4 — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 16, 2019

Neither team scored in the second period, but in the third period Sonny Milano scored arguably the best goal of the NHL season so far.

Need another angle? Here it is.

A hotline is being established for overwhelmed fans:



📞1-800-THIS-IS-AWESOME pic.twitter.com/OeWR6ozU2b — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 17, 2019

That goal was enough to propel the Blue Jackets to their third win of the season, improving their record to 3-3. Up next, Columbus travels to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks at 8:30 on Friday.