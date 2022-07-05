COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be hosting an NHL Draft party at Pins Mechanical Co. at the Easton Town Center on Thursday from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

CBJ’s Sean Kuraly, Elvis Merzlikins and Nick Blankenburg will be in attendance at the party, which features interactive games, contests and prizes.

Columbus holds the 6th and 12th overall picks in the first round of the draft. Last year, CBJ picked Kent Johnson 5th overall and Cole Sillinger 12th overall.

Parking will be available in the North Garage attached to PiNS on Brighton Rose Way.

Rounds 2-7 of the 2022 NHL Draft will be held Friday, July 8 beginning at 11 a.m. The Blue Jackets hold the following picks on Friday: second round (44th), third round (96th), fourth round (109th), and seventh round (203rd).