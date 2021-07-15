Watch: Blue Jackets hold private memorial service for Matiss Kivlenieks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A private memorial service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. to celebrate the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kilvlenieks, who died on July 4. He was 24 years old. NBC4 has permission to air the service and will show it live on its website and app.

Kilvlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast on in Novi, Michigan, while attending a gathering at the home of Blue Jackets goaltending coach Manny Legace, whose daughter was getting married that weekend.

The Blue Jackets announced they would establish a memorial fund in honor of Kivlenieks to benefit youth hockey initiatives.

The Matiss Kivlenieks Memorial Fund will support youth hockey initiatives in both Columbus and Kivlenieks’ home country of Latvia.

The team will match every donation made to the fund up to $80,000.