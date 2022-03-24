COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Goalie Joonas Korpisalo will miss the rest of the season because of a hip injury that will require surgery, the Blue Jackets announced Thursday.

Recovery is expected to take six months.

“This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a news release. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.”

Korpisalo, 27, has a 76-67-21 record with a 3.04 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in seven NHL seasons.

Before the NHL trade deadline passed Monday, Korpisalo was considered a player that the Blue Jackets would be willing to deal. He is on the second of a two-year contract where he is making $3.4 million.

In September, the Jackets signed goalie Elvis Merzlikins, 27, to a five-year, $27 million contract extension. This season, Merzlikins has gone 22-15 with a 3.38 goals-against average and .903 save percentage.