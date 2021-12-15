COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NHL announced that the Columbus Blue Jackets upcoming game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday has been postponed.

The Flames currently have nearly 20 players and staff members entering the league’s COVID protocol with the NHL, NHLPA, and Flames medical groups deciding to extend its pause.

Calgary hasn’t played since Dec. 11 with this scheduled game against the Jackets being the fourth consecutive game postponed for the Flames.

This is the first time in the 2021-22 season that Columbus has had a game postponed as the club was set to conclude its three-game Canada road trip in Calgary.

CBJ is coming off a 4-3 loss in Vancouver to the Canucks and will next play the Oilers on Thursday evening in Edmonton. The Jackets currently sit in fifth-place in the Metropolitan Division with 29 points, six behind fourth-place Pittsburgh.

With the game against Calgary postponed, the Blue Jackets will follow up its trip to Edmonton with a Dec. 20 road game in Buffalo against the Sabres.

The NHL did not announce a new date yet for this game.