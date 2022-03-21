COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Max Domi will be traded to the Carolina Hurricanes on NHL trade deadline day.

Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen confirmed that the deal will happen once it gets approved by the NHL.

TSN Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that Carolina made a push for Domi right at the deadline time of 3pm and the deal did go through in time for the trade to occur.

Terms of the deal have yet to be confirmed or reported on at this time.

Carolina will be the fourth different hockey club Domi will suit up for after stints in Arizona, Montreal, and Columbus since 2015.

The 27-year-old Canadian forward played in Columbus during the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets acquiring Domi in a trade with Montreal in late 2020.

In 53 games this season, Domi has amassed 32 points for the Jackets with nine goals and 23 assists.

The Blue Jackets are in fifth-place in the Metropolitan Division with a little over a month left in the regular season. They take the ice again on Tuesday night at the Pittsburgh Penguins.