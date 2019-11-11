Blue Jackets’ Foligno suspended for three games following hit in Avalanche game

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno has been suspended for three games following Saturday’s game against the Avalanche.

Foligno will sit out the next three games because he elbowed Colorado’s forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety released the suspension after a hearing with Foligno Monday.

Bellemare left the game late in the second period when he was elbowed in the head by Foligno.

Bellemare fell and hit his head on the ice. He was helped off and went to the locker room.

Foligno was given a charging major and a game misconduct.

“I actually didn’t know I hit him in the head at all. That’s why I was reacting the way I did when I saw the replay,” Foligno said. “There was no intent to hit him like that at all. I’m trying to line him up at the time and then he kind of turns back and makes that play. It just happened so fast and I felt sick to my stomach when I saw that I hit him in the head. My main concern is that he is OK. I got word from their locker room that he’s feeling all right. .., I never want to hurt anyone. I think my track record speaks for itself. I would never maliciously try to (hurt) somebody.”

Foligno will miss Tuesday’s game against the Canadians in Montreal as well as the next two home games, St. Louis on the 15th and Montreal on the 19.