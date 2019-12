Columbus Blue Jackets’ Cam Atkinson, left, clears the puck as Arizona Coyotes’ Jordan Oesterle defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots to lift the Arizona Coyotes over the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2.

Arizona got another fine performance from Kuemper and goals from Clayton Keller, Christian Fischer and Lawson Crouse.

The Coyotes snapped a two-game losing streak and moved within a point of first place in the Pacific Division behind Edmonton.

Carl Soderberg had an empty-net goal late in the game and assisted on two of the goals.