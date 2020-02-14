Blue Jackets fall to Buffalo 4-3 in OT

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets suffer their third-straight regulation or overtime loss after falling in OT to Buffalo 4-3 with Matiss Kivlenieks in net on Thursday night. Columbus blew a two-goal lead and fell in overtime for a second time in two weeks to Buffalo.

It looked like the first period would end without a goal but with 27.7 seconds left Nathan Gerbe got his fourth goal of the season thanks to two assists by Vladislav Gavrikov and Riley Nash.

Right place, right time, feelin' fine 🤪 pic.twitter.com/ABiWvWtTuz — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 14, 2020

CBJ scored again in the second period with Liam Foudy getting his first-career NHL point. Foudy fed it to Zach Werenski whose shot was redirected by Boone Jenner to give Columbus a 2-0 lead with more than 18 minutes left in the period.

Boone tips a ROCKET from Z to stretch the #CBJ lead! pic.twitter.com/YYDPZDoSVs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 14, 2020

Buffalo was able to get on the board when Jack Eichel netted a goal with just over two minutes left in the second period and then the Sabres tied the game early in the third period on a power-play goal from Victor Olofsson. CBJ couldn’t take advantage of their first power-play opportunity with 14 minutes left in the game, and the Sabres finally grabbed their first lead of the game on a forehand shot by Evan Rodrigues with less than five minutes to go in the game. Columbus was able to even the game with just over a minute left on an assist from Oliver Bjorkstrand to Markus Nutivaara, but Olofsson netted his second goal of the game to give Buffalo the OT win.