Blue Jackets fall to Blackhawks in OT, 3-2

Blue Jackets

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine, left, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks’ Calvin de Haan during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season.

Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, bouncing back from a shaky performance in his previous start.

DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air, and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools