Blue Jackets fall to Blackhawks in OT, 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.
Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season.
Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, bouncing back from a shaky performance in his previous start.
DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air, and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.