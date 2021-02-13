Blue Jackets fall to Blackhawks in OT, 3-2

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine, left, controls the puck against Chicago Blackhawks’ Calvin de Haan during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season.

Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, bouncing back from a shaky performance in his previous start.

DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air, and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.