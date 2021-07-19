Blue Jackets’ exhibition games start Sept. 27

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, left, controls the puck in front of Dallas Stars forward Jason Dickinson during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets announced an eight-game exhibition schedule Monday, including four games at Nationwide Arena.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, Sept. 27: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29: St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2: at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4: at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Detroit, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8: at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

The regular-season schedule will be announced later.

Last season, the Blue Jackets went 18-26-12 to finished in last place, or eighth, in the Central Division. They have since switched coaches, with John Tortorella leaving and assistant Brad Larsen taking his place.

