Blue Jackets’ exhibition games start Sept. 27

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets announced an eight-game exhibition schedule Monday, including four games at Nationwide Arena.
Here is the schedule:
Monday, Sept. 27: at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 29: St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 2: at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 4: at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Detroit, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 8: at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9: Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
The regular-season schedule will be announced later.
Last season, the Blue Jackets went 18-26-12 to finished in last place, or eighth, in the Central Division. They have since switched coaches, with John Tortorella leaving and assistant Brad Larsen taking his place.