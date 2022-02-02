COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Eric Robinson is expected to miss approximately six weeks with an MCL sprain. Robinson injured his right knee in Monday’s 8-4 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Robinson has recorded 6-12-17 in 42 games this season. The NHL is currently in the All State break.

After 42 games, CBJ rank 5th in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference and are third place in the wild card race. The top three teams in each division make the playoffs as do the top two wild card teams in the conference.