COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Following Monday’s 4-1 win over Dallas, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins said a Stars fan taunted him about the death of former teammate and friend Matiss Kivlenieks.

Kivlenieks died from a fireworks-related accident on July 4 at the home of CBJ goaltending coach Manny Legace. The Blue Jackets paid tribute to Kivlenieks two weeks ago prior to the team’s first game of the season.

Aaron Portzline, a reporter for The Athletic, is reporting Nationwide Arena security are attempting to identify the fan, who appears to have yelled “don’t light a firework” as Merzlikins was walking onto the ice.

I believe (not 100% sure) that you can hear the taunt on a video posted on CBJ’s Instagram story last night. I think you can hear “don’t light a firework” 😔 pic.twitter.com/rWqeVFitIN — John's Plan (@therealholstein) October 26, 2021