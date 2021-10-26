COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Following Monday’s 4-1 win over Dallas, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins said a Stars fan taunted him about the death of former teammate and friend Matiss Kivlenieks.
Kivlenieks died from a fireworks-related accident on July 4 at the home of CBJ goaltending coach Manny Legace. The Blue Jackets paid tribute to Kivlenieks two weeks ago prior to the team’s first game of the season.
Aaron Portzline, a reporter for The Athletic, is reporting Nationwide Arena security are attempting to identify the fan, who appears to have yelled “don’t light a firework” as Merzlikins was walking onto the ice.