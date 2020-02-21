Blue Jackets drop 7th straight, fall 4-3 to Philadelphia in OT

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets had two different two-goal leads over Philadelphia but still fell 4-3 overtime to the Flyers on Thursday night giving CBJ their seventh-straight loss.

Oliver Bjorkstrand got the scoring started less than a minute into the game for his 21st goal of the season and 14th goal in his last 17 games. Bjorkstrand extended his point streak to six games, which ties a career high.

Yeah, we knew it was in 😉



That's Ollie's 14th goal in the last 17 games! pic.twitter.com/ofS7wLZgjD — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) February 21, 2020

Nick Foligno got the primary assist on that goal and then scored one of his own nine minutes later on a wicked between-the-legs shot to give CBJ a 2-0 lead.

The Flyers scored 23 seconds after that on a goal from Travis Konecny and it remained 2-1 after the first period. Columbus scored first in the second period on Stefan Matteau’s first goal of the season and first since December 2015.

Boone Jenner and Markus Nutivaara were credited with the assist and it looked like CBJ was poised to take a lead going into the third period. But Philly scored twice in the second period with the first coming off a CBJ turnover and the second on a power play goal caused by an offensive zone penalty.

Neither team scored in the third period and it took nearly four minutes to settle the game in overtime on a Kevin Hayes goal to give the Flyers their second win this week over the Blue Jackets and fourth win over CBJ this season. To make matters worse, Bjorkstrand went crashing into the glass as the third period ended causing him to leave the game in visible pain. He did not return and his status is unknown at this time.

As regulation expired, Bjorkstrand went hard into the boards. Left the ice putting little weight on his left leg. Straight to the room. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/BM7XDPbPR5 — Alison (@AlisonL) February 21, 2020

Next up the Blue Jackets have an away game at Nashville, their last game before the NHL trade deadline on Monday.