COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that defenseman Zach Werenski has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Tuesday evening’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Werenski could miss multiple games while in protocol with the Jackets set to play two more games this week with a home-and-away split with the New Jersey Devils.

The 24-year-old is the top scoring defenseman for the Blue Jackets with six goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season.

Puck drop for the Jackets against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning at Nationwide Arena is at 7:00 p.m. Columbus has lost three of its last four games.