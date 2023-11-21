COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson is expected to be out six weeks after suffering an oblique injury in the struggling team’s latest loss.

General manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced Severson’s prognosis Tuesday that will likely keep the 29-year-old out until after the New Year.

Severson dived to try to keep the puck in the offensive zone on a play in the second period Sunday at Philadelphia before the Blue Jackets gave up a short-handed goal. He left the ice and did not return.

The Blue Jackets are on a nine-game losing streak and have blown a lead in seven of them.

“We shoot ourself in the foot,” first-year coach Pascal Vincent said Saturday after a loss at Washington. “We make mistakes at the wrong time, and it’s costing us games, costing us points. So it’s getting old.”

Severson is playing nearly 21 minutes a game for the Blue Jackets and has eight points in 19 games.

In additional roster moves, Columbus sent Trey Fix-Wolansky to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters and recalled fellow winger Eric Robinson.

The Blue Jackets next play Wednesday night at home against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks.