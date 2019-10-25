Blue Jackets complete comeback, beat Carolina 4-3 in OT

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in overtime at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. It’s Columbus’ fourth-straight game in overtime and second win in a row in OT.

“They want to see the results and I think they should feel really proud of themselves for how they’ve handled some of the situations when we’ve been down and just stayed with him themselves,” Columbus Head Coach John Tortorella said.

The Jackets were down 3-1 after the first period, but goals from Ryan Murray and Sonny Milano tied the game heading into the third period.

Coming in hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVBRQ4OaXd — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) October 25, 2019

Cam Atkinson put the game away three minutes and 28 seconds into overtime on the assist from Pierre-Luc DuBois. Yoonas Korpisalo saved 21 of 24 shots, and held Carolina scoreless after the first period.

“It’s fun to see everyone contribute,” Atkinson said. “That’s going to be very important for us later on in the season, everyone feeling good about themselves and our games.”

Columbus has now scored a point in six straight games and the Jackets’ last eight games have been decided by one point. CBJ gets a day off before taking on the Flyers in Philadelphia at 7:00 on Saturday.