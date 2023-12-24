COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Blue Jackets fans received great news on Christmas Eve as center Sean Kuraly is back home after sustaining a worrying injury Saturday night.

Nationwide Arena went silent Saturday night at the end of the first period between the Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs as medical staff shuffled quickly across the ice to the Blue Jackets dressing room.

In the final moments of the first period, Jackets center and Dublin-native Sean Kuraly took a puck to the stomach. He skated off the ice on his own power, hunched over, and sat down next to the bench momentarily before starting to head down the tunnel to the locker room.

Once he was out of view of the crowd, he seemed to stop in the tunnel, causing his teammates to frantically begin waving and shouting trying to get the paramedics attention.

The game stopped with 18.4 seconds left in the first period so paramedics could make their way across the ice and to Kuraly, who had since with help on either side had made his way to the dressing room. The referees then chose to end the first period at that point, and add the 18 seconds after intermission.

During the intermission, the Blue Jackets Public Relations team announced that “medical personnel were alerted as a precaution” and Kuraly was evaluated at the arena. Before the game ended, the team announced Kuraly suffered an abdominal injury, and was taken to Grant Medical Center for further evaluation.

On Sunday morning, the Blue Jackets announced Kuraly was evaluated and was never admitted to the hospital. The 30-year-old is back home after a positive evaluation and no serious injuries. He has played in 34 games this season and has tallied six goals and five assists for 11 points on the year.

Columbus lost Saturday night to the Maple Leafs 4-1, the team’s 18th loss in regulation this season. The Blue Jackets remain in last place in the Metropolitan Division standings on 28 points and next play at the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, who sit in 6th-place in the division.