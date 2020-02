Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand, center, of Denmark, controls the puck between Tampa Bay Lightning defensemen Braydon Coburn, left, and Erik Cernak, of Slovakia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Bjorkstrand scored on the play. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Oliver Bjorkstrand is expected to be out 8 to 10 weeks due to an ankle injury, the team announced Friday.

Bjorkstrand suffered the injury Thursday in the Blue Jackets game against the Philadelphia Flyers. He had a goal in the game to go along with an assist.

The team says a decision will be made in the coming days on whether Bjorkstrand will need surgery for the injury or not.