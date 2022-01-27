COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the New York Rangers 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Thursday. Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly scored twice while Patrik Laine contributed two assists in the win.

CBJ responded to a 6-0 drilling the night before by scoring five goals for the first time since Jan. 13.

Columbus gave up two goals in the first five minutes but managed to score twice in the first period as well, starting with a goal from Gustav Nyquist on a nice setup by Laine.

Jenner scored less than two minutes later off a rebound shot by Zach Werenski and added his second goal 12:27 into the second period on an angle shot off the he goalie’s pad.

Sean Kuraly gave Columbus a 3-2 lead on a drag shot to the goalie’s far side after a well-placed assist from Max Domi. Kuraly scored again on an empty netter to secure the win.