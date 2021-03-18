Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2 in OT, Seth Jones nets 2 including game winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seth Jones scored twice including the game winner as the Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime Thursday night. Jones now has eight overtime goals as a Blue Jacket, the most in franchise history.

Jones took advantage of a 2-on-1 situation sniping the game-wining shot with only 51 seconds left in overtime.

SUPER SETH 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Bydoc9s2Uy — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 19, 2021

The Blue Jackets have gone to extra time in four-straight games winning twice in overtime in their last three games. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves in the win, including a few huge saves in OT.

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Jesper Fast (71), of Sweden, tries to score against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70), of Finland, as Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21), of Switzerland struggles with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman David Savard (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, tries to shoot around center Jordan Staal (11) while Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (70), also of Finland, defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson (13) hits Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44), of Russia, shoots while Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20), of Finland, and center Martin Necas (88), of the Czech Republic, struggle for possession of the puck with Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov (44), of Russia, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Cam Atkinson, left, passes the puck past Florida Panthers’ Keith Yandle during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jones gave CBJ a 1-0 lead 14 minutes and 11 seconds into the first period and Columbus held that lead entering the second period.

Carolina scored the next two goals, but Kevin Stenlund tied the game late in the second period off a perfect pass from Max Domi.

Put some sauce on it 🥫 pic.twitter.com/dzwBrySJVD — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 19, 2021

The Blue Jackets have three more games left against the Hurricanes with one more road game on Saturday and two homes games next week.