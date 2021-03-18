Blue Jackets beat Hurricanes 3-2 in OT, Seth Jones nets 2 including game winner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Seth Jones scored twice including the game winner as the Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime Thursday night. Jones now has eight overtime goals as a Blue Jacket, the most in franchise history.
Jones took advantage of a 2-on-1 situation sniping the game-wining shot with only 51 seconds left in overtime.
The Blue Jackets have gone to extra time in four-straight games winning twice in overtime in their last three games. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves in the win, including a few huge saves in OT.
Jones gave CBJ a 1-0 lead 14 minutes and 11 seconds into the first period and Columbus held that lead entering the second period.
Carolina scored the next two goals, but Kevin Stenlund tied the game late in the second period off a perfect pass from Max Domi.
The Blue Jackets have three more games left against the Hurricanes with one more road game on Saturday and two homes games next week.