Blue Jackets beat Boston in OT, extend point streak

Columbus Blue Jackets center Pierre-Luc Dubois (18) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Seth Jones (3) in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets start 2020 by picking up two points after an overtime win on the road against the first-place Boston Bruins.

Columbus now has a 12-game point streak, the third most in program history, and improve to 19-14-8 with the the win.

During the point streak, #CBJ have gone 4-0-3 (11 pts.) in road contests. The seven-game road point streak is tied for fourth-longest in franchise history (2x, MR: Mar. 4-31, 2018, 6-0-1). — CBJ Public Relations (@BlueJacketsPR) January 3, 2020

It took the Blue Jackets more than 40 minutes of play to get their first goal but they finally broke through on a Sonny Milano goal to tie the game 1-1.

Neither team scored during the remaining 17 minutes so CBJ went to overtime for a third time in their last four games. In OT, Seth Jones took advantage of a 2-on-1 situation by dishing to Pierre-Luc Dubois who buried the game winner, moving Columbus into the Wild Card hunt.

The Blue Jackets are now 6-8 in the overtime period and got some revenge against the Bruins who eliminated Columbus from the second round of the playoffs last season.

Up next the Blue Jackets host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday at 1:00 EST.