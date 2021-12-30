COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Columbus Blue Jackets will resume their season against the Nashville Predators, on Thursday.

The Blue Jackets’ last game was a 5-2 loss against the Edmonton Oilers, on December 16. The following five games were postponed as a result of COVID-19.

According to Todd Sharrock, the team’s Vice President of Communications and Team Services, the organization has produced new messaging, including a video, to reinforce the importance of wearing face masks.

“Given the surge of COVID-19 cases and the threat that poses to our healthcare system, it is more important than ever for masks to be worn,” Sharrock wrote to NBC4. “The science shows that wearing a mask helps limit the spread, so we are strongly encouraging folks to do so.”

Fans said they will wear their masks while attending Blue Jackets’ games, and they are happy about the increased messaging.

“I will say — the games I went to, it was pretty good compliance,” said Jack Snider. “Everyone was doing their part and helping to be masked up, but I like to see that they are still taking it quite seriously, that they’re making sure that everyone can have the best experience possible.”

The Blue Jackets continue their three-game homestand on Saturday, at 1 p.m., against the Carolina Hurricanes.