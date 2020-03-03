Blue Jackets’ Anderson out four to six months following shoulder surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Washington. The Blue Jackets won 5-2. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson underwent successful shoulder surgery Monday and should fully recover in four to six months.

The surgery repaired a posterior labral tear in Anderson’s left shoulder, according to the Blue Jackets.

“When Josh suffered the injury, the options were to have it surgically repaired and miss the rest of the season or rest and rehabilitate with a chance to return to the lineup,” said Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen.

Anderson suffered the injury on Dec. 14 in a game against the Ottawa Senators.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Peter Millett at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colo.

Anderson, 25, is a six-feet, three-inch, 222 pound veteran of 267 career games with the Blue Jackets.