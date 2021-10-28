COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated forward Max Domi off injured reserve and assigned forward Justin Danforth to the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

Domi, 26, has missed the past four games due to a rib fracture suffered on October 16 versus Seattle. He has tallied a goal and three assists for four points with a +4 plus/minus rating in his first two contests of the season

The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has registered 91-188-279 and 375 penalty minutes in 431 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens and Arizona Coyotes since making his debut in 2015-16. He has 10-18-28 and 75 penalty minutes in 56 games with Columbus since making his debut with the team in 2019-20.