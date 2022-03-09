COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets have activated left wing Eric Robinson off injured reserve Wednesday.

Robinson, 26, has missed the last 14 games with a right knee MCL sprain suffered on January 31 versus Florida. The 6-2, 201-pound forward has set a single-season career high in assists with six goals and 11 assists for 17 points with 10 penalty minutes and 58 shots, while averaging 13:56 of ice time in 42 appearances with Columbus.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Thursday when they visit the New York Islanders.