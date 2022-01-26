COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Adam Boqvist off the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol. Boqvist, who has missed the past three games, is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday when the Blue Jackets host the Calgary Flames.

Boqvist, 21, has recorded seven goals and seven assists for 14 points with four penalty minutes in 26 games in his first season with the Blue Jackets in 2021-22. He has collected 6-7-13 in 17 games since November 24, ranking third (tied) among all NHL blueliners in goals during that span.

The Falun, Sweden native was acquired by the Blue Jackets from the Chicago Blackhawks in a trade on July 23, 2021. Originally drafted by Chicago eighth overall at the 2018 NHL Draft, the 6-0, 189-pound defenseman has registered 13-30-43 and 24 penalty minutes in 102 career contests with the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks since making his NHL debut in 2019-20.