Blackwood makes 52 saves, Devils beat Blue Jackets 4-3 in SO

New Jersey Devils right wing Nicholas Merkley (39) watches as his shot goes past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Blackwood made a career-high 52 saves and stopped six of seven attempts in the shootout to lead the New Jersey Devils over the scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

Nikita Gusev and Jesper Bratt scored in the tiebreaker for New Jersey, which beat the Blue Jackets for the first time in 10 meetings.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had the only shootout goal for the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 0-2-3 in their last five games.

Joey Anderson, Nicholas Merkley, and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils in regulation.

Andrew Peeke, Zach Werenski, and Kevin Stenlund had goals for the Blue Jackets.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots in the loss.