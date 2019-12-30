Blackhawks rally to beat Blue Jackets in shootout

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner, right, of Sweden, stops a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nathan Gerbe during an overtime period of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Patrick Kane had the deciding goal in a shootout as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

Jonathan Toews also scored in the tiebreaker for Chicago and Gustav Nyquist tallied for Columbus.

Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner finished with 31 saves.

Dylan Strome and Eric Gustafsson scored in the third period for Chicago to force overtime.

An apparent goal from Zach Werenski just before the buzzer in the extra period was waved off because a replay showed the puck had crossed the goal line after time expired.

Chicago has won four of its last five.